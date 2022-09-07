Three arrested on drug charges in Blakely

Sep. 7—Three men were arrested on drug-related charges after Blakely police say they attempted separate deliveries of cocaine and fentanyl to a location in the borough's Peckville section.

The arrests happened within a three-hour period Monday in the 100 block of Ontario Street, police said.

Moises Vargas-Olivo, 21, 211 Grant St., Olyphant, and Josve Fernandez, 4242 L St., Philadelphia, were taken into custody around 1 p.m. after investigators discovered approximately two grams of cocaine packaged for sale during a search of their vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested John Dwight Price, 36, 208 Mary St., Olyphant, after finding 35 bags of suspected fentanyl in his pants pocket when he arrived at the same address around 3:30 p.m., police said.

According to criminal complaints filed by Blakely Patrolman Peter Petrucci, borough police and members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force set up surveillance around the location after intercepting text messages detailing the pending drug deliveries.

Vargas-Olivo was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler on multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related charges. He was held in the county prison on $100,000 bail.

Fernandez, who drove Vargas-Olivo to Ontario Street but denied involvement in the sale of cocaine, was arraigned on conspiracy and other charges. Keeler set his bail at $35,000.

After Price consented to a search of his home following his arrest, investigators found another 123 bags of suspected fentanyl at the residence, police said.

He was held in the county jail on $75,000 bail after his arraignment before Keeler on multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver and other charges.

Preliminary hearings for all three men are set for Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

