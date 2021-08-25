Three arrested on drug charges in Lower Yoder; weapons seized

Aug. 25—A Lower Yoder Township trio were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant yielded 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 6 1/2 grams of fentanyl and marijuana at a Peach Street residence, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Police also seized three firearms, including a "ghost gun" — a term given to weapons ordered online and assembled at home that have no serial numbers, he said.

Investigators said Jason Michael Piurkowsky, 24, faces charges for both drug violations and weapon possession — both of which are felonies because the Lower Yoder man has a criminal record and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Piurkowsky and Tatyanna Marie Lynn Simms, 22, also of Lower Yoder, face three felony counts of drug possession and misdemeanor drug charges, as well as one paraphernalia possession charge.

Simms is also accused of endangering the welfare of children.

Ryan Anthony Ressler, 20, also is charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor possession charge and paraphernalia possession, Neugebauer wrote in a release to media.

The Cambria County Drug Task Force and county detectives were joined by investigators with the state Office of Attorney General and Cambria County SERT members, he said.

Online court records show Piurkowksy was sentenced to a minimum of nine months' confinement after pleading guilty to one drug possession count in 2015. He was arrested in November 2014 by Johnstown police.

Following Wednesday's search in Lower Yoder, Piurkowsky was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $150,000 bond.

Simms and Ressler were also jailed, court records show.