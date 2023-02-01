Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash

Feb. 1—STOCKHOLM — Three people were arrested on drug charges in St. Lawrence County Tuesday following a traffic stop. One of those charged is connected to a previous hit-and-run crash, state police say.

A state police officer was traveling on County Route 49 when he observed a vehicle oddly using a turn signal. According to the police report, when the officer searched the vehicle's registration, he found that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Massena that state police and the Massena Police Department are investigating.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the driver who allegedly provided a false name. After speaking with the Massena Police Department and running a DMV photo identification, the driver was identified as Donald E. White, 59, of Winthrop, troopers said.

Massena police later arrived on the scene and Mr. White into custody.

After further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located on Michelle A. Delosh, 38, of Winthrop, who was in the vehicle with Mr. White. In the report, state police stated that due to no one taking ownership of the drugs, both Ms. Delosh and another passenger, Rebecca A. Cloutier, 39, of North Lawrence, were arrested.

Ms. Cloutier and Ms. Delosh were taken to the state police station in Massena for processing. They were released on appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, returnable to Stockholm Town Court.

Mr. White was taken to the station for processing and released on appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Mr. White was held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on the felony charges from the Massena Police Department stemming from the hit-and-run crash.