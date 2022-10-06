Three arrested on drug, guns charges

Oct. 6—HIGH POINT — Police arrested three people and seized handguns and drugs after investigating what officers thought was a suspicious vehicle Wednesday.

At 5:05 p.m., High Point Police Department officers were suspicious of a vehicle behind a business in the 100 block of Greensboro Road. When they investigated it, they seized two handguns, including one that had been reported stolen, along with more than 20 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of heroin, nearly an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and nearly 5 ounces of a white powder that was not immediately identified.

Paul D. Grainger, 34, of Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Grainger is on post-release supervision with an electronic ankle monitoring device.

Christopher R. Weldner, 36, of Greensboro, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, Level 1 trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug sales.

Shanna Smith, 32, of Winston-Salem was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, Level 1 trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.