Three arrested on drug possession
Mar. 18—Three individuals are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Monday morning.
Larry Pyles, 32, of Monticello; Daulton Huling, 20, of Somerset; and Bryson Delap, 19, of Whitley City, have each been charged with first-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (1st Offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (1st Offense, Heroin).
The charges stem, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, from a routine traffic stop conducted by Deputy Tan Hudson at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday.
Upon approaching the beige Buick, Dep. Hudson detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver, Pyles, for consent to search it. That search, according to the sheriff's release, uncovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and suspected marijuana.
Pyles was additionally charged with Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance (1st Offense) while Huling was additionally charged with Possession of Marijuana. All three occupants were arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. They had been released on bond by Tuesday evening.
Online court records indicate that Delap is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on March 31 while Pyles is scheduled to be arraigned on May 19. Huling is scheduled for a case review on May 10.
Dep. Hudson was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police. The case remains under investigation by the deputy and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.