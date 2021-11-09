Three arrested for DWI after weekend crashes in Falls

Nov. 9—Niagara Falls police arrested three people on DWI and related charges this past weekend following three car crashes in the city.

About 11:45 p.m. Friday, New York State Police and Falls officers responded to the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Blvd. for an accident. A heavily damaged Hyundai Sonata was found disabled in the roadway with its hazard lights flashing. A damaged 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was nearby idled in front of a Boulevard coffee shop.

Troopers said the Grand Prix was heading north on the Boulevard when it struck the disabled Sonata.

The driver of the Grand Prix, Vanessa M. Seda, 28, address redacted, told police the Sonata had pulled out in front of her. She also told police she had been at a Town of Tonawanda bar prior to the accident. She failed field sobriety tests and eventually submitted to a chemical breath test which measured her blood alcohol content at 0.14%. She was charged with DWI.

About 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Falls officers were sent to the 1400 block of Wyoming Avenue for a 911 hang-up call and found a vehicle with rear-end damage in the roadway. The driver said a Cadillac Escalade with "Eyecandy" on the back of it had slammed into the back of her car. The driver said the female driver of the Escalade pulled up alongside of her and shouted, "So we both here looking for the same (expletive) huh?" The driver said the Escalade then drove up the street a bit, turned around and began driving right at the driver's car. The driver said they hid behind a tree as the Escalade drove onto a lawn before leaving the scene.

While police were on the scene, the Escalade returned but wouldn't pull over for police, leading the on a chase that ended at College and Highland avenues.

The female driver refused to give officers her name but it was eventually determined to be Shardeia K. Handley, 27, address redacted. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, speeding and several traffic violations, police said.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, officers called

to the 1300 block of 22nd Street where a resident reported that someone had struck their vehicle that had been parked on the street.

The resident said a woman exited the car and walked to the corner. Police located the woman, identified as Alexandrea K. Jones, 30, 2205 Independence Ave., and noted that she appeared intoxicated. She refused to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At police headquarters, Jones submitted to a chemical breath test which recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.18%.

Jones was charged with DWI and driving while using a mobile phone.