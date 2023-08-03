Three arrested after early morning stabbing

Aug. 2—Three people are in jail, and one person is in critical but stable condition following an early morning stabbing in Palestine.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, at around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 1, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of W. Debard Street.

Harcrow said at the home, officers found a 21-year-old male with a stab wound in the upper left chest area.

Harcrow said a witness on scene indicated the victim was stabbed by Brandon Sambrano, 31, during an altercation and Sambrano left the location in a pickup driven by a male identified as Paul Estrada, 32.

Officers went to 1305 N. Howard St., an address known by officers as the residence of Sambrano based on previous interactions involving him.

Harcrow said when officers arrived at the Howard St. address they found the vehicle described by the witness and noted that the hood was still warm to the touch.

Harcrow said officers spoke to Rosario Torres, 58, mother of Sambrano, at the location and asked for Sambrano. Harcrow said Torres told them to wait while she checked to see if he was home, and she walked into the house, then returned, locked the door, and told officers Brandon was not home and after this interaction, no one inside the house would return to the door.

PPD Detectives were contacted, responded and drafted search and arrest warrants. The PPD Emergency Response Team also responded.

Harcrow said officers began addressing the residents of the home over loudspeaker, instructing them to exit the house.

Sergeant J. Heavner drafted warrants for the arrest of Sambrano for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a search warrant for the residence at 1305 N. Howard Street. These warrants were signed by Judge Pam Foster Fletcher of the 349th Judicial District in Anderson County.

Harcrow said after a short stand-off, Sambrano and Torres exited the residence's front door, and Sambrano surrendered.

Torres was asked who else was inside the residence and stated there were no additional persons. Harcrow said the PPD ERT entered the home and found Paul Estrada, wanted on a felony warrant issued out of the 3rd Judicial District of Anderson County for violation of a protective order two times within 1 month (violation of probation) and another male was found hiding inside the home.

Harcrow said Sambrano, Torres and Estrada were arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail where Sambrano and Estrada were booked on their respective warrants and Torres was booked for false statement to peace officer and hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

As of press time, the stabbing victim was described as being in critical but stable condition.