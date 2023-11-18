Three arrested for early November murder in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) arrested three suspects in connection with a recent murder in Campt Springs.

The suspects were identified as Chanel Slaughter, 29, Deandre Wilson, 34, and Joseph Lewis, 36, all of whom are from Suitland. They are being charged with murdering 24-year-old Anthony Day Roberts of Camp Springs.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of Auth Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. There, they found Roberts on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the three suspects shot the victims during an attempted robbery – the three suspects and two victims did not know each other before the incident.

Slaughter, Wilson and Lewis are being charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. They are being held by the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PGCPD at (301) 516-2512.

