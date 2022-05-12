Three arrested in East Side robbery turned homicide

Columbus police arrested 20-year-old Tony Cunningham, 21-year-old Willie Mullen and 19-year-old Zacharias Mullen on Wednesday. All three men have the same last known address on Orchard Park Avenue.

Three Far East Side men are facing murder charges after being accused of killing a 21-year-old on May 4.

According to court records, the men are accused of attempting to rob 21-year-old Raquan Thomas, of the East Side, on May 4. Around 9:50 p.m. that night, Thomas was found shot in a parking lot on the 6100 block of McNaughten Center.

Thomas was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital but he was unable to survive his injuries. A woman who was with Thomas at the time he was shot was not injured.

All three men are being held in the Franklin County jail.

South Side man killed after altercation

Columbus police are also investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old who was found shot in a vehicle on the city's Near East Side Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 6:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Johnson Street on a report of a car that had crashed. When those officers arrived, they found Tobias Green, of the South Side, in the driver's seat with at least one gunshot wound.

Green was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries at 7:34 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Green and another man were involved in an altercation a short distance away from where Green crashed.

Green drove away from the altercation and the other man is believed to have fired multiple shots, with at least one of them striking Green.

Police have not released any information publicly about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

