Three arrested on fentanyl, gun charges

Aug. 15—A woman and two men from Brunswick were reportedly riding in a car and pointing a gun at people in another vehicle last week before police stopped and arrested them for allegedly trafficking the drug fentanyl.

Brunswick police were called shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when people in a car traveling southbound on U.S. 17 said someone was following them in a gray BMW and pointing a shotgun at them, a Brunswick Police report released on Monday said.

A city police officer followed the BMW over the Sidney Lanier Bridge until a Glynn County Sheriff's deputy and other officers arrived to back him up.

Officers and deputies stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and two passengers. The driver, Kayla Downs, 35, of Brunswick, and her husband, Michael Downs, 42, of Brunswick, who was riding in the front passenger seat, told officers they had picked up William Morgan, 42, of Brunswick, at a gas station on U.S. 341 because they knew who had stolen Morgan's moped, the report said.

As officers were interviewing the three, other deputies and officers saw a sawed-off shotgun, a glass pipe and a bag containing a white, rocky substance in the car. The substance field tested positive for fentanyl, the report said. The glass pipe had a burned residue in it, the report said.

Michael and Kayla Downs told officers that neither the bag nor the gun in the car was theirs, the report said. They also said that Morgan had never pointed the gun at others while they were driving. Kayla Downs told police she was scared as Morgan told her where to drive and to follow a car he believed was driven by the person responsible for the moped theft, the report said.

Morgan told officers that the Downs had picked him up to give him a ride to where he believed his stolen moped was. The gun was for protection, Morgan told police, according to the report.

The three were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Kayla and Michael Downs were also charged with trafficking illegal drugs and crossing state guard lines with drugs, the report and Glynn County Detention Center booking records show.

Morgan was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ultimately, officers found two bags of fentanyl in the car, the report said.

One weighed in at 1.4 grams and the other at a little more than 5.95 grams.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid sometimes prescribed for chronic and severe cancer pain, among other things. The Drug Enforcement Agency said the drug is 80-100 times more powerful than morphine. The National Institute on Drug Abuse credits fentanyl as a major contributor to an ongoing overdose crisis in the U.S.