Three arrested for Fentanyl, heroin trafficking

Sep. 7—Two incidents over Labor Day weekend led to three arrests for drug trafficking.

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Maegan Fay Gibson, 33, of Madison was arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel of her car in the Colony area with 24 grams of Fentanyl and $3,100 in cash in her possession.

She was charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the Good Hope area, two men were arrested with 14.9 grams of heroin. Stuart Reid Adcock, 31, of Hazel Green and James Patrick Cody Mitchell, 27, also of Hazel Green were charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Being proactive in the war on drugs is an approach that we must continue. Countless lives were saved by getting these dangerous drugs off the street. Our deputies here at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office are diligent and determined to get as much of these drugs off the streets as possible," said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.