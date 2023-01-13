Three arrested, firearms seized in Garrett County raid

Jan. 13—BITTINGER — Three people were arrested Thursday when Garrett County deputies, Maryland State Police and Maryland Transit Authority police raided a residence in Bittinger, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Numerous firearms, including a short-barreled shotgun, ammunition and ballistic body armor were seized when police executed a search-and-seizure warrant at the residence along Hard Struggle Road, authorities said.

Arrested were Robert Lee Dozier Jr., 41; Leslie Lynelle Leutert, 47; and Ronald Lee Gibson, 59, all on multiple firearms charges, including possession of firearms after being convicted of crimes of violence or conviction of a felony crime.

Dozier, Leutert and Gibson remained jailed Friday without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.

The operation was conducted by deputies in the criminal investigation and narcotics divisions in addition to tactical police squads from the Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority.

Assistance was also provided by animal control and Department of Natural Resources officers, according to the sheriff's office.