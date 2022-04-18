Three arrested following burglary

Apr. 18—NORWALK — Three people are in the Huron County Jail following their arrests Sunday.

The Norwalk Police Department executed three separate search warrants on Easter Sunday. This investigation started with a burglary which occurred at a Spring Street apartment on Friday. Items stolen from inside the apartment included a gun safe and Playstation 5. These items were later recovered from a vehicle located at a residence outside the city the night of the burglary with assistance from the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

At that time, three individuals, Maliki Hamilton, 20, of Sandusky, McKenzie Boyd, 22, of Huron, and Kudor Thomas, 22, of Oberlin, were taken into custody and later transported to the Huron County Jail for receiving stolen property.

At the time of arrest, a Taurus 9mm handgun was seized from one of the males.

During the execution of the search warrants, four additional firearms were seized — a Ruger 5.7x28 handgun, a Taurus G2C, a Polymer 80 Glock style "ghost" handgun, and an AK-47 rifle, $6,113 in U.S. currency, 464 individual packaged cannabis edibles, 444 Cannabis capsules, about 1,046 grams of raw marijuana in plastic bags, about 2,872 grams of cannabis wax in glass jars, and numerous other narcotic paraphernalia items.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. The Norwalk Police Department thanks those who have cooperated and encourage any resident with information regarding this, or any criminal activity to contact the police department. All information can be kept confidential.