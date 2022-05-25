Three arrested following car break-in

May 25—PROSPERITY — Three individuals are in custody this morning after an alert resident observed criminal activity on Circle Drive in the Town of Prosperity and calling 911.

Around 4:30 a.m. this morning, an resident preparing to go to work observed a white Chevrolet truck on Circle Drive that was involved in a car break-in, according to a press release from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. The resident called 911 and began following the vehicle at a safe distance, giving information to responding deputies. The NCSO was providing coverage to the Town of Prosperity at the time of this call and responded to the town.

Deputies, with the assistance of the resident, located the vehicle on Washington Street in the Town of Prosperity, turning onto Highway 391. The truck made a u-turn then back on Washington Street, per the NCSO. They further said that when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned off the headlights, in an attempt to elude deputies.

Deputies engaged their blue lights to stop the vehicle and the driver ran into the ditch. A suspect fled on foot, allowing the vehicle to continuing rolling, finally coming to a stop. Deputies checked the vehicle and located two more subjects in the vehicle who were detained. Deputies searched for the third suspect in the area for about two hours using bloodhounds and additional off-duty deputies. Later in the morning, Prosperity Police saw a person matching the description of the fleeing suspect, taking him into custody, the NCSO said. The truck was discovered to have been stolen out of Irmo this morning.

Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office and Newberry City Police have been able to link the three subjects to multiple vehicle break-ins at Brookside Manor, Newberry and Circle Drive, Prosperity. Investigators are still working and canvassing the areas for information or surveillance video to assist with the prosecution of the subjects.

Story continues

Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a growing problem with subjects going into neighborhoods and entering unlocked vehicles searching for money, guns or other items of value. Like this incident, subjects may find keys left in the vehicle, giving the subjects the opportunity to steal the vehicle to use in other criminal activity. Foster reminds residents to remove keys and items of value from their vehicles and then lock unattended vehicles.

Foster said that one of the subjects being detained is a 16-year-old and has been sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice, until a hearing can be scheduled.

The other two subjects are identified as Zion D'Andre Ritter, 18, of 713 Harbison Station Circle, Irmo, and Jordan Marquez Jackson, 19, of 713 Harbison Station Circle, Irmo.

The three subjects are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and several counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

The two adults are being detained at Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.