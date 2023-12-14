Three arrested following drug task force search

Dec. 13—Three people are in custody after agents of the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force found illegal narcotics during the execution of a search warrant at a Morgantown residence on Tuesday.

The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into Malik Montez Tarpley, 30, and Anthony William McLendon, 56, both of Detroit, for the distribution of narcotics with Monongalia County, according to reports from Sgt. Zachary Cooper with the task force.

Cooper said a warrant was also obtained to search a vehicle rented by McLendon that was believed to be used by both men.

Upon execution of the warrants, police located the men as well as Cheree Brooke Shaver, 22, of Morgantown. All three were detained within the residence while the search was conducted.

During the search, officers found individually packaged and bulk packaged fentanyl and individually packaged crack cocaine as well as cash, packing materials and a scale with drug residue.

According to Cooper's report, law enforcement seized more than 100 grams (about 3.53 ounces) of fentanyl from the residence.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns that just 2 milligrams, the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, can be enough to kill an average person. There are 1, 000 milligrams in a gram.

Task force officers also recovered over 15 grams of cocaine base (crack) that had already been individually packaged and more than $1, 900 in cash.

Following the search, Tarpley, McLendon and Shaver were placed under arrest.

Tarpley and McLendon were both charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base and drug conspiracy.

Shaver was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and drug conspiracy.

All three were arraigned before Magistrate Bane in Monongalia County Magistrate Court where a $200, 000 bond was set for each. They are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Dec. 22.

TWEET @DominionPostWV