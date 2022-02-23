Three arrested following police chase from Maine to NH

Feb. 23—Three people were arrested Wednesday following a chase that began in Berwick, Maine and ended in Dover, state police said.

Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, state police were notified that Berwick officers were pursuing a white box truck, later identified as a 2011 Isuzu NQR, approaching the New Hampshire border in Somersworth.

Troopers were told the vehicle being pursued was possibly connected to the theft of dirt bikes and ATVs from homes in the Berwick and Sanford, Maine area.

After crossing into New Hampshire, the vehicle continued onto Route 16 southbound in Dover, NH. As the vehicle entered the Dover toll plaza, a state trooper was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, deflating two tires.

The truck continued traveling slowly on two tires before exiting the highway at Exit 6 in Dover. Troopers continued to follow the vehicle onto Dover Point and Boston Harbor roads, before three occupants — including the driver — jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

Troopers were able to apprehend all three individuals. The driver, identified as, Jason Medina-Siri, 22, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested on charges of disobeying a police officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

A passenger, identified as Felix Ovalles-Pena, 19, also from Lawrence, Mass.,, was also arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. A third juvenile occupant was also taken into custody.

Court dates for all three are yet to be determined.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Storm at Christopher.s.storm@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8490.