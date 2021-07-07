Three arrested following two-vehicle crash

Jul. 7—More details from Tuesday's two-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 210 in Fergus Falls have been released.

According to a release by the Fergus Falls Police Department, three individuals in the stolen vehicle, Devin Michael Knox, 36, of Campbell, Joshua John Fettig, 28, of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Sage Debbie-Scott Pehrson-Alley, 24, of Fergus Falls, were arrested following their release from the Lake Region Healthcare. Knox is being charged with criminal vehicular operation, Fettig was charged with assaulting a peace officer, and Pehrson-Alley was charged with motor vehicle theft.

Fergus Falls police were notified by the Hyundai Blue Link Connected Car Service at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday stating a vehicle had been reported stolen and their service was tracking the vehicle. They stated in a call to police that the vehicle was at the corner of Mill Street and East Summit Avenue and was parked and occupied. An officer observed the vehicle and waited for a second officer to arrive before making contact with the vehicle.

When officers attempted to make contact, the vehicle then jumped the curb and fled from the officers. The police activated their emergency lights and sounded their sirens to signal the car to stop, but neither officer pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle passed an Otter Tail County Sheriff's deputy that was coming to assist at the original location. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren to signal the vehicle to stop, but it continued down the road. The deputy did not pursue the vehicle and law enforcement lost visual contact of the vehicle.

At 11:57 a.m., Otter Tail County dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a crash at the intersection of Pebble Lake Road and Highway 210. According to reports, a black car was driving at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles in a reckless manner southbound on Pebble Lake Road. The vehicle ran a red light and struck a white pickup truck heading westbound on Highway 210. The force of the crash pushed both vehicles off the road and into a nearby ditch.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began to administer first aid to the three individuals in the black car and the driver of the truck. All four parties were taken to Lake Region Healthcare. The driver of the truck was later life-flighted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the report, controlled substances appear to have been a possible factor in the crash.

Fergus Falls Fire Department, Ringdahl Ambulance and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.

The ongoing investigation into the crash and other potential charges are being conducted by the State Patrol and Fergus Falls Police Department.