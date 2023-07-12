Three arrested following weekend jail escape

Jul. 11—Three people face charges after two men escaped over the weekend from the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail.

Blake R. Kretzer of St. Joseph and Andrew L. Hensley of Kansas City each are charged with escape from confinement and damage to jail/jail property.

The two were inmates at the jail in Pattonsburg, Missouri, early on Sunday morning when they allegedly escaped through the facility's ceiling and climbed over an outer fence, according to court documents.

The two were tracked by canine units to a nearby church, where there was evidence of a vehicle leaving the scene, according to a probable cause statement. Kretzer and Hensley were found later that morning at the St. Joseph home of a family member of Kretzer along with Alicia D. Kretzer, court documents said.

It's alleged Alicia Kretzer, also of St. Joseph, and another woman drove to pick up the two escapees, according to court documents. She is charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner confined for a felony.

Blake Kretzer was being held at the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail for operating a vehicle without a valid license, while Hensley was being held on both a charge and a conviction for endangering the welfare of a corrections employee, court documents said.

All three are being held without bond.

