Three arrested after fox killed in village garden

Three men have been arrested after a group of dogs got into a private garden and killed a fox.

Norfolk Police said two men in their 20s and one man in his 60s were taken into custody after the incident in Hingham, Norfolk, on Monday.

It said it was called at about 15:30 GMT when the dogs entered the garden without permission.

Additional inquiries were being carried out after an incident earlier this month at Tittleshall, it added.

The two men in their 20s, from the Swaffham area, were arrested on suspicion of hunting wild mammals with dogs, criminal damage and having a dog dangerously out of control.

The man in his 60s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs and having a dog dangerously out of control.

They all remain in police custody.

