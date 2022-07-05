Three arrested in homicide that was streamed live on Facebook in Ypsilanti Township

Three people have been arrested in the killing of an Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed last week while recording himself on Facebook live.

Terrill Smith, killed at his home June 28, 2022, while recording himself and streaming via Facebook Live, police said.

Terrill Smith, 46, was livestreaming on his property the morning of June 28 when he was hit by gunfire numerous times, according to a news release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

He later died at an area hospital, police said.

The video was widely shared before it was taken down from the social media platform.

"Countless people were exposed to the reality of gun violence here in our community," the sheriff's office said in the news release.

Three suspects were apprehended Friday, police announced Tuesday.

A 24-year-old Ypsilanti man was arrested in Georgia and was being transported back to Washtenaw County, the sheriff's office said. His charges were pending and his name is being withheld pending arraignment in Washtenaw County court.

Martita Bonner, 41, of Ypsilanti Township, and Jermia Castion, 25, of Ypsilanti, were also arrested Friday, both charged with conspiracy to commit homicide - open murder.

Messages seeking comment were left with Bonner's attorney David Burgess and Castion's lawyer Raymond Burkett.

Detectives were still investigating and working to identify other potential suspects, according to Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

