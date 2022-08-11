Three arrested, including two 16-year-olds, in three unrelated Columbus homicides

Columbus police have arrested three people, including two 16-year-olds, in connection with three unrelated homicides.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested 16-year-old Kyrim Curenton on delinquency counts of reckless homicide and having weapons under disability in the death of a 30-year-old woman.

Around 8:40 p.m. on July 16, Columbus police said Leila King, the mother of a 5-year-old, was sitting in her vehicle when she got caught between two people exchanging gunfire outside a market on the 3200 block of East Broad Street. King was struck by at least one bullet and was rushed to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she died.

Police said surveillance video shows King was not a target and was struck by an "errant bullet."

Curenton was identified by police as a suspect on July 22 and was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, police arrested 16-year-old Keith Waddell in connection with the July 6 homicide of 18-year-old Nelson Conley Jr. Waddell is charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with delinquency murder.

Conley was found shot in an alley off the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, east of Lockbourne Road, in the Driving Park neighborhood.

A Columbus police SWAT team took Waddell into custody on Tuesday without incident. He is currently being held in juvenile detention.

Also on Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Dwann Anderson, of South Linden, in connection with the July 21 shooting death of a man at a Milo-Grogan bar.

Tyreece Jefferson, 40, of the Northeast Side, was shot around 10:40 p.m. on July 21 at the Avion Bar and Grill, located at 764 St. Clair Ave., following an argument. Anderson was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with murder in connection with Jefferson's death.

Anderson is currently being held in the Franklin County jail on a $1 million bond.

