Three arrested in investigation into Caddo Mills daycare

Mar. 23—Three people have been charged with felony offenses in connection with an investigation into a Caddo Mills daycare facility.

Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Collier issued a statement Monday, indicating that the department was notified Feb. 10 of a possible injury to a child case involving the Caddo Kids Academy.

"A parent informed officers that she reviewed a video of her child being abused by a daycare worker," Collier said.

Officers documented the incident and the child was taken to a local hospital for an assessment. On Feb. 11, Courtney Lyn Gaines, 26, was taken into custody on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Collier said officers notified Child Protective Services, which conducted an investigating leading to the arrests of Olivia Michelle Grant, 31, of Caddo Mills and Amy Gracy Baker, 48, of Caddo Mills, who were each charged with one count of abandoning/endangering a child. Baker is listed as the owner of the facility.

A call to the business Wednesday by the Herald-Banner went unanswered.

Each of the charges were filed as second-degree felony, punishable by maximum sentences upon conviction of from two to 20 years in prison.

Gains was later released on $50,000 bond and Baker on $150,000 bond.

Grant remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday, being held without bond.

Collier said Wednesday no additional information will be immediately released about the case.