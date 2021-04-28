Three arrested in Janesville Monday night after report of shots fired

Apr. 27—JANESVILLE — Three Janesville men were arrested Monday night after a reported shots-fired incident, Janesville police said.

Police responded at 10:37 p.m. Monday to 412 S. Academy St., establishing a perimeter around the residence before making contact with the residents, according to a news release. Gunshot noises were heard from what was believed to be a video game system, according to the release.

Dylan Madonna, 19, of 412 S. Academy St., answered the door and pointed a handgun at officers. Madonna complied with commands to drop the gun and was detained without force, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Police acquired a search warrant and found spent shell casings, ammunition, a second handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Madonna was arrested on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Officers also arrested Jacob Ramos, 28, of 520 N. Chatham St. on a felony fugitive complaint and Carlos Ramos, 23, of 412 S. Academy St. on a charge of possession of marijuana.