Three arrested in kidnapping, attempted murder case in Anniston

Feb. 16—An Anniston man was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted before escaping his captors early Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to law enforcement with the Anniston Police Department, a Black male called 911 in the predawn hours Wednesday after being abducted from the 400 block of West 29th Street in Anniston.

The victim was taken by three male suspects to a remote location where he was assaulted and robbed using a firearm. There was a struggle and the man was able to escape his captors, as the men fired at the victim running away. The man escaped to a local business where he called 911.

The victim identified three individuals as having been involved in the attack as Demario Lamonte Burnett, 24, of Anniston; Jarmell Antwon Elston, 18, of Anniston and Deontae Durell Whorton, 25, of Anniston.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits said that there was no threat to the public from this case, as all parties knew one another prior to the incident.

All three of the suspects were arrested and charged with "attempt to commit murder," kidnapping in the first degree, and robbery in the first degree. Burnett, Elston, and Whorton are currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail on bond.

