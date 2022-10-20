Three arrested in Lexington after child found locked in outdoor dog kennel

.

Three people in Lexington have been arrested for felony child abuse after a 9-year-old child was found locked in an outdoors dog kennel and was reported to have been there overnight.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday the sheriff's office received an anonymous call from a citizen who reported there was a child locked in an outdoor dog kennel on Cress Road in Southmont and that they believed the child had been there overnight.

Officers responded to the residence and located a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel with a padlock. Law enforcement forced entry into the kennel and rushed the child to EMS personnel that arrived on scene to assist.

The 9-year-old child was transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for evaluation and was later released on the same date.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures were in the mid to low 30s on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Due to the egregious circumstances, officers then made forced entry into the residence and located an adult female, later identified as Sarah Starr, and two other children. These children were also taken to EMS personnel on scene but were deemed to be uninjured.

Detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Davidson County Social Services to respond to the scene. Davidson County Social Services has taken protective custody of all three children found at the residence, and two other children who live at the residence who were found safe at school.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence. Representatives with the Davidson County District Attorney’s office also arrived to review the conditions of the residence.

Following an extensive investigation, Jonathan and Sarah Starr were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Detectives also later arrested Shelly Barnes for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony maintaing a dwelling for the sale/distribution for a controlled substance.

The three suspects were transported to the Davidson County Magistrates Office, where Jonathan and Sarah Starr were both given a $30,000 secured bond. Barnes was given a $60,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, Jonathan and Sarah Starr appeared in district court where both their bonds were increased to $100,000 secured. Barnes’ bond was increased to $300,000 secured. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Representatives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office stated that although arrests have been made in this incident, it is still an ongoing and active investigation.

Responding agencies during this incident were Davidson County EMS, Davidson County Social Services, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Southmont Fire Department, and The Dragon Fly House Children’s Advocacy Center.

