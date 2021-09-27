Three arrested in Medford homicide

Sep. 27—Three people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder, robbery, abuse of a corpse, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after a homicide was committed in the 800 block of Royal Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a possible assault on Royal Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police said, they saw one of those arrested, Brycen Scofield, in the backyard.

"Scofield ran back inside the home, but eventually came out when officers called him on the phone," according to a news advisory from Medford police.

Scofield was detained without further incident, the advisory said, and officers found a dead male inside the house — the apparent victim of "homicidal violence." Someone had allegedly attempted to hide the victim and clean the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Stitt.

Detectives determined three people were involved in the murder, "after inviting the victim over earlier in the day to rob him of personal property," according to police.

Detectives said they believe the murder was executed with blunt force objects. Firearms were recovered at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

The suspects — Austin Michael McLeod, 25, Dylan Suede McLeod, 22, and Scofield, 20 — are being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.