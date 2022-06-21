Three arrested in meth bust in Mankato

Jun. 21—MANKATO — Three people were arrested and jailed Tuesday on drug charges after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Eastport Drive in Mankato as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation.

Agents seized over one pound of meth and found evidence of alleged drug sales.

Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 38 of Mankato, faces first degree drug possession and sales charges.

Damien Jay Kump, 28 of Mankato, faces first degree drug sales and third degree drug possession charges. Kump was out on bail from a first degree sales arrest on May 23.

Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 18 of St. Peter, faces fifth degree drug possession charges.