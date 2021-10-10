Three arrested after Minnesota shootout leaves one dead, 14 injured

A shootout inside a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning left one victim dead and 14 others injured.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls alerting them to a shooting inside a bar at 12:15 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police secured the scene and offered aid to those who needed it. The department later arrested three suspects involved in the shooting and are holding them in custody, according to SPPD's Facebook page.

"I continue to be incredibly impressed and thankful for the outstanding work Saint Paul's police officers and investigators pour into every case, for every victim, every time," said Police Chief Todd Axtell. "I hope these arrests bring a modicum of peace to all who've been affected by this morning's tragedy."

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead by the department. Axtell mourned the woman's death, saying he spoke with her family on Sunday morning. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman to determine the exact cause of death and positively identify her, the SPPD stated.

The three suspects, Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32, are in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered during the shooting. Once they are discharged, they will be booked into the Ramsey County jail, where they will await a charging decision, the SPPD said.

14 other victims were also injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. All of them are expected to survive, the SPPD reported.

Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, expressed his sorrow over the shooting on Twitter, stating that the city's community will never accept violence.

