Three arrested minutes after Oxford armed robbery

Oct. 3—OXFORD — Quick response by the Oxford Police Department led to the arrest of three men just moments after an armed robbery.

Police received a call about a robbery in progress at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and spotted several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave. Officers pulled the vehicle over before it was able to leave the apartment complex and an investigation began. According to police, all of the stolen property was found in the vehicle.

Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Tycarious Collins, 20 of Oxford; and Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; were taken into custody and charged with one count of armed robbery each. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, each man was issued a bond of $30,000.

