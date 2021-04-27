Three arrested Monday night after report of a shot fired

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—JANESVILLE — Three Janesville men were arrested Monday night after a report of shot fired incident, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded at 10:37 p.m. to 412 S. Academy St.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence before making contact with the residents. Gunshot noises were heard from what was believed to be a video game system, according to the release.

Dylan Madonna, 19, of 412 S. Academy St., answered the door pointing a handgun at officers. Madonna complied with commands to drop the gun and was detained without force, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Police acquired a search warrant and found spent shell casings, ammunition, a second handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Madonna was arrested on a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Officers also arrested Jacob Ramos, 28, of 520 N. Chatham St. on a felony fugitive complaint and Carlos Ramos, 23, of 412 S. Academy St. for a charge of possession of marijuana.

Recommended Stories

  • JBT Corporation (JBT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    JBT earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Medical Device Maker Quanterix Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 86

    On Tuesday, Quanterix Corp hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 86, an increase from 80 the day before. IBD's unique rating identifies price performance with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score.

  • UBS Americas Reports Strong Flows of Fee-Generating Assets

    With its first-quarter report, the Swiss bank changes how it reports net new assets coming into its wealth management businesses.

  • Announcing the Agenda for TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    If you’re a startup or investor, you can listen in, network and connect with other participants here in Silicon Valley. TechCrunch reporters and editors will interview some of the top leaders in transportation to tackle topics such as scaling up an electric vehicle company, the future of automated vehicle technology, building an AV startup and investing in the industry.

  • Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro defiant as Congress launches inquiry

    The inquiry could be politically damaging for President Bolsonaro and even lead to his impeachment.

  • Oil futures end higher as OPEC+ keeps its plan to slowly raise output

    Oil futures ended higher on Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, held their meeting a day earlier than scheduled and decided to keep their plan to gradually raise production starting in May. OPEC+ is "holding firm to its decision to increase supply, gradually and carefully, over the coming months," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, Macro Oils, at Wood Mackenzie. "The move comes as the group tries to balance risks -- including the possibility of reduced demand from India as it struggles to control a devastating wave of COVID-19 infections" with signs of demand recovery elsewhere, she said. June West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.03, or 1.7%, to settle at $62.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These businesses should make you feel confident enough to own them for at least two decades or more.

  • U.S. consumers spent $78 billion online in March 2021: RPT

    Keith Eadie, Adobe Analytics Vice President and Head of Product, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous to discuss consumer spending after the latest round of stimulus checks.

  • Tesla Earnings Were a Gift to the Doubters. Here’s Why.

    Profits were higher than expected, but those upbeat on the stock are arguing with the naysayers about whether the outperformance really was a beat.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

    The 93rd Academy Awards red-carpet fashion is on view at Union Station in Los Angeles, where the Oscars 2021 arrivals are happening.

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • ‘Never argue with a fool’: Bakari Sellers hits back at Laura Ingraham over claim he changed his accent while talking about Andrew Brown Jr

    Fox News host criticised attorney during show on Monday

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.