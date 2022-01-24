Three arrested after Muncie man's fatal shooting

Emergency vehicles on Sunday afternoon were in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue, between Eighth and Ninth streets, in the wake of what proved to be a fatal shooting.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Three people were arrested — one on a preliminary count of murder — after a Muncie man was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

City police said Timothy Lee Hahn, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue.

The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated Hahn was shot in the chest. Efforts by emergency personnel to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

A 54-year-old Muncie man, Kenneth Ray Burden, was later arrested on the preliminary murder charge, according to Melissa Pease, deputy chief of the Muncie Police Department.

Burden was being held without bond after being booked into the Delaware County jail at 2:54 a.m. Monday.

Also arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and taken to the jail early Monday were Angela Kay Doughty, 55, and Jeremy Duane McKee, 36.

Doughty's bond was set at $5,000.

McKee, also preliminarily charged with carrying a handgun without a license and possession of cocaine, was being held under a $13,000 bond.

Details of the events leading to the arrests were not immediately available.

In the immediate wake of the shooting, officers were looking for a suspect in the area, at times following tracks in the snow. Most of Rochester Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets was marked off with crime-scene tape.

Witnesses were also taken to City Hall for interviews.

Burden's criminal record includes at least four convictions for burglary and one for armed robbery, He was most recently released from prison in 2019, according to a state Department of Correction website.

Pease said the investigation of Sunday's homicide was ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call the Muncie Police Department's detective divison at 765-747-4867 or city police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

(This story will be updated.)

