Three arrested in narcotics warrant search, charged with possession and child neglect

Sep. 15—Wednesday morning, Stillwater Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at 120 South Burdick Street.

Three people are facing charges for drug-related crimes.

According to an SPD media alert, Kelsey Black answered while holding a toddler after officers knocked on the door. Upon searching the residence, officers found Maya Prather asleep on a couch and Blake Cheramie in a bathroom. Officers woke Prather and removed the toddler from the residence to execute the search warrant. Oklahoma Department of Human Services took the toddler into custody.

Officers seized several illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia found in the home and inside a diaper bag. Officers identified fentanyl, oxycodone, heroin and methamphetamine, according to the report.

All three suspects were arrested and transported to the City of Stillwater jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute and child neglect.