Three arrested, one charged in connection to the December murder of an 18-year-old Whitefish Bay woman

Three men were arrested, one of whom was charged, in connection to the Dec. 31 murder of an 18-year-old woman in Whitefish Bay, the Whitefish Bay Police Department said Monday.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, Whitefish Bay Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4900 block of North Anita Avenue.

Officers found an 18-year-old Whitefish Bay woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, and began life-saving measures until North Shore Fire Department arrived. The woman died at the scene.

After an "extensive" investigation, three men were taken into custody on March 21 with assistance from several law enforcement agencies, including the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a Monday news release from Whitefish Bay Police said. The men were booked into the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Whitefish Bay Police referred charges of first-degree intentional homicide against the three men. The case was reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

Charles E. Daniels III, 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide with a party to a crime modifier, according to online court records.

The investigation into this case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitefish Bay Police at 414-962-3830.

