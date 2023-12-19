Three arrested, over 3K suspected fentanyl pills recovered in Slidell drug bust
Experts share how to discuss drugs with kids, including the risk of taking pills or gummies from a friend.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
While doctors agree that statins are safe, some people have concerns about taking them. Here's what you need to know about these common medications.
Amid the WanaBana pouch recall and calls for tighter restrictions on baby food, experts break down how lead gets into food and why it's so harmful.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
The announcement follows months of back and forth between X and the commission.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Looking for a late holiday gift for someone who loses things all the time? Consider getting them some Apple AirTags. A pack of four has dropped to $80.
Regulators want to mandate anti-DUI tech for American cars. While the safety advantages are obvious, is it reliable enough for universal adoption?
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
Investors have fretted that weight-loss drugs were going to overhaul the eating behaviors of consumers, health needs, and even wardrobes. So far, the fears have been overblown.
She is 514 points from tying the Division I women's scoring record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum, and she trails LSU legend Pete Maravich’s all-time record of 3,667 points by 654.