Three arrested in police chase aftermath, two arraigned with bail set to $1M

May 28—PLEASANT VALLEY — Three men have been arrested after a high speed chase down Interstate 79 that ended at the Kingmont exit.

The chase ended just after the suspects took exit 132 and reentered the interstate and drove against traffic in the southbound lane and stopped before exit 133.

Police say the suspects in the vehicle shot police vehicles several times during the chase that started with a shoplifting at a big box retailer on Emily Drive in Bridgeport.

Two suspects were chased from the stopped vehicle, which they attempted to light on fire, into the area surrounding East Fairmont High. Officers from West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and White Hall Police all worked together to shutdown all roads and both directions of travel on the highway in the Kingmont area.

No law enforcement officers were injured, however one suspect suffered a gunshot wound, however, which assailant was shot and by whom is still under investigation.

Suspects Wilber Chicas and Jeroenne Carballo, both of whom are from Greenville, South Carolina, were captured swiftly by officers.

The two men were arraigned on five charges — conspiracy to commit felony, two counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, bringing stolen property into the state, using a firearm to commit a felony and 3rd degree arson. The bail for both men is set at $1 million each.

The third suspect, Luis Lebron, suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He will be arraigned once he is released from the hospital.

The foot chase began around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and the all-clear wasn't given until 9:41 p.m. that night.

The crimes cover multiple jurisdictions and Marion and Harrison County officials are working cooperatively to bring justice.

"The Bridgeport Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, HCSO and WVSP are all in the process of conducting a thorough investigation regarding charges here," Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano said in published reports. "This crime scene covers multiple jurisdictions and the investigation will take time. However, the main thing we want the citizens of Harrison County to know is that the three suspects are currently incarcerated and they will be charged accordingly for their acts committed in our county and in our neighborhoods."

The proximity of the events to East Fairmont High prompted the school into a lockdown by police officers. Marion County Schools released a statement on Facebook after the lockdown was lifted.

"Thank you to local law enforcement and Marion County staff and administration on campus of East Fairmont High School and at a local event," the post read. "You all swiftly moved into action to take care of our students and families to protect, comfort, and provide for them during a lock down of the East Fairmont High School campus by law enforcement. Thank you."

