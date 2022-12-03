Three arrested after police found a pound of ecstasy pills in car during I-41 traffic stop in Fond Du Lac county

FOND DU LAC ‒ Three Fox Valley residents were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges after Fond du Lac sheriff's deputies fourn almost a pound of MDMA pills in a car during a traffic stop.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff, a deputy patrolling Interstate 41 stopped the driver near County N for a traffic violation at 6:48 p.m. Thursday.

During the stop, the deputy believed there was evidence of drugd or drug use in the car and began a search, according to the sheriff's offfice.

Deputies found over 900 MDMA pills — commonly known as ecstasy ― in the car, with a total weight of almost a pound. In addition to the ecstasy, the deputies also found smaller amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and "illegally possessed prescription medications," according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested two men and a woman. They are being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on numerous drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the regional drug task force is continuing the investigation.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: 3 arrested in Fond du Lac, police found pound of ecstasy pills in car