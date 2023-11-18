Three arrested in Pueblo for allegedly spending thousands of dollars in counterfeit bills

A small group of people spent over $1,000 at the local Staples earlier this month.

They paid with $20 bills. The only problem, according to police, was that all but one of the bills were fake.

Three men have been arrested and accused of forgery for having thousands of dollars in counterfeit bills and spending them at various stores around Pueblo, according to arrest affidavits authored by the Pueblo Police Department. Each man is accused of two counts of forgery, which is a class 5 felony.

That carries a potential prison sentence of one to three years, as well as mandatory parole of two years, according to Colorado law.

‘Laundry soap’: How the fake bills were first reported

Three men were arrested on Nov. 10, just over a week after Pueblo PD heard about a group of people using counterfeit cash at an area store.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Detective Jeffrey Maize, Staples reported that a group of four people paid $1,040 collectively for various merchandise at the Pueblo store on the northside.

The clerk was young and inexperienced, according to the store manager, so he didn’t check the bills when they paid.

The bills “smelled like laundry soap,” according to Community Service Officer Karen Harrington, who filed the initial report from Staples.

Most of the bills allegedly had duplicate serial numbers and lacked security threads and watermarks, the affidavit details.

But Staples wasn’t the only store where the suspects allegedly tried to spend the fake cash.

Where counterfeit cash was also used

Harrington also reached out to several other stores to see if they had other recent run-ins with fraudulent bills.

A group of four men also allegedly spent counterfeit cash at Home Depot. The affidavit didn't detail how much the suspects spent at the store — the store’s asset protection manager told police that the fake money was accidentally deposited with the rest of the day’s cash — but photos that showed two of the serial numbers visible on the bills matched up with the same cash that was spent at Staples.

One person allegedly tried to buy AirPods at the Walmart on Dillon Drive, but a clerk detected that they were counterfeit.

The group of men also returned merchandise for cash at a Lowes store, with a receipt from a location in New Mexico.

A new-looking white Ford F-150 truck was allegedly present in all of the surveillance photographs at the multiple locations where the group went, which is ultimately how police made contact with them for the first time.

How the suspects were arrested

On Nov. 3, Detective Maize heard that one of the suspects did an exchange at the southside Pueblo Lowes location and alerted the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement (DICE) Unit. Those officers spotted the F-150 truck linked with the suspects near the Ulta Beauty store on the Northside.

Maize approached the vehicle and spoke with three of the four suspects who were there. They all appeared to be the same people identified by Home Depot security footage.

Two of the suspects allowed police to check the “numerous” bills that they had with them, which all seemed authentic when checked with a counterfeit marker.

Police towed the truck to the Pueblo Police Department pending a search warrant, which was signed on Nov. 7. Law enforcement found 686 fake $20 bills — that’s a total of $13,720 — in the truck. Two U.S. Secret Service agents were also present during the search.

On Nov. 10, Maize called the driver Terrance McCoy, a 27-year-old with a California drivers license, and said he could pick up the truck. Maize executed a warrantless arrest on McCoy when he came to pick up the truck. Two other suspects, Christopher Tate and Maurice McCoy, were arrested at the Pueblo Motel 6.

Tate allegedly had $1,860 in cash, all $20 bills, with him when he was arrested. All of them appeared to be counterfeit, police claimed in the affidavit.

Charges are pending against a fourth man involved, according to a Pueblo PD press release. The three men who have been arrested have a bond hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a reporter at the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Three arrested in Pueblo for allegedly spending with fake $20 bills