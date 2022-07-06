Three arrested in Riverside County Sheriff's operation that nets 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks

Illegal fireworks confiscated as part of an operation in the eastern Coachella Valley in which three men were arrested for possessing over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confiscated about 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks and a handgun in a monthlong operation focused on fireworks in the eastern Coachella Valley leading up to July 4, the department announced Tuesday.

The department also announced the arrest of three people who are accused of being in possession of over 100 pounds of fireworks during the operation.

Leon Hernandez, 20 of Coachella, accused of possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

Eulises Cardenas, 35 of Indio, accused of possession of over 1,000 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

Xavier Gutierrez, 21 of Coachella, accused of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

The operation was conducted by members of the Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Device Team.

The department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether the three people arrested are suspected to have been working together, or if any other arrests have been made as a result of the operation.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County operation that nets 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks