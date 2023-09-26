Three arrested after search of building on Fairy Falls Drive

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant with the detectives division and special response team at 5:05 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Fairy Falls Drive.

Drugs and drug-related items were taken from the scene. Two men and one woman were taken into custody. The names of the three people arrested are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

