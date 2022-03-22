Three arrested on sexual assault charges

Mar. 21—Johnson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronny McBroom set bonds on three men accused of various sexual assault charges.

The three cases are unrelated.

McBroom on March 1 set bond at $100,000 on a 43-year-old Johnson County man arrested by Johnson County Sheriff's Office detectives Feb. 28 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order prohibiting the man from having contact with the victim.

The Times-Review is not publishing the arrested man's name to protect the identity of the victim.

The arrest warrant lists the victim as younger than 14 and the son of the man arrested.

The victim went to stay with his father in early February, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant, then returned to his mother's residence.

Shortly after the victim returned to his mother's home, his mother observed him touching himself in a improper way.

The victim told his mother that his father taught him to do that and that his father had also touched him in that way numerous times.

McBroom on March 2 set bonds totaling $250,000 against a 21-year-old Cleburne man and issued an emergency protective order against him.

Cleburne police arrested the man on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The man's name is not being published to protect the identities of the victims.

The first victim told his mother, who previously dated the accused, that the man had been making him perform oral sex on him, according to reports.

A second victim, a friend of the first victim, subsequently reported that the accused had done the same to him.

The victims told police that the sexual acts occurred many times from 2016-21.

Cleburne police arrested a 55-year-old Cleburne man on March 3 on a charge of aggravated assault against a child. McBroom issued an emergency protective order against the man and set his bond at $125,000.

The man, whose name is not being published to protect the victim's identity, is listed as the boyfriend of the victim's mother in his arrest warrant.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, a 13-year-old girl, on March 11, 2021, and March 17, 2021.

The girl told police that the man improperly touched both her and himself on those occasions.

The victim told police that the incidents made it feel like the man had raped her, according to reports.