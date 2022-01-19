Three arrested after shooting, police chase from Harrison County to Bay-Waveland line

Three people are in custody after an early morning shooting led to a police chase through Harrison County and Hancock County.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the shooting took place in the area of Bells Ferry Road.

Suspects fled the scene and sheriff’s deputies followed them from West Harrison County to the Bay St. Louis-Waveland area of U.S. 90, where they were arrested.

Peterson said Hancock County, Waveland and Bay St. Louis law enforcement agencies assisted in the chase.

There were few details available about the shooting, but Peterson said more information would be available later today.