Five rounds of "shots fired" Monday afternoon were reported by a resident within the 2400-block of Marion-Marysville Road resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

According to a release, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident after the caller reported that a subject named Destin Mullins, 20, had fired the rounds as he passed the residence in a gray / silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

No injuries were reported by the caller.

Responding Deputies located the reported vehicle near the intersection of Broad Street and Davids Street in the City of Marion. They found the vehicle was still occupied by Mullins, Tyler Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old male.

They also found a loaded 9mm pistol, a Masterpiece Arms "MAC 10," in the roadway nearby.

After conducting an investigation, Deputies arrested all three individuals.

Mullins was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and weapons under disability, while Williams was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and complicity.

The 15-year-old was charged with complicity as well.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Three arrested after "shots fired" in drive-by shooting in Marion