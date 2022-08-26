Three arrested in slaying of Columbia teen at SC apartment complex

Three men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Columbia teen at an apartment complex last month.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that Za’quan Grant, 23, and Na’quan Addison, 22, have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jaheim Burroughs, 19, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction.

The arrests follow the July 20 shooting death of 17-year-old Marquel Walker at the Nexus Apartments at 780 Fashion Drive in northeast Columbia.

Deputies were called to the apartments in reference to a shooting, and when they got there they found Walker, who had been shot, lying on the ground. He died at the scene.

A release from the sheriff’s department said “a robbery led up to gunfire being exchanged between the men and Walker was hit several times. The other three men left the scene.”

Grant, Addison and Burroughs are all being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, per jail records.