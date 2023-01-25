Three arrested for Snider Street burglary

Jan. 24—Three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after Morgantown Police caught them actively burglarizing a Snider Street apartment.

According to a MPD press release, at about 1:45 a.m. a female resident was entering the apartment on the 700 block of Snider Street when "three unknown males shoved her and entered her residence, locking the door behind them."

Police arrived within two minutes of the 911 call and, according to criminal complaints, found a male suspect later identified as Nicholas Andrew Walker, 22, of Sissonville, attempting to leave through a rear window of the apartment.

The complaint states Walker was ordered to place both hands out of the window several times before eventually complying with officer commands.

Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department responded to assist and set up a perimeter around the building while remaining officers entered the apartment.

Once inside the apartment police found Walker along with Anthony Houston Quinn, 24, of Grafton, and Andrew Keith, 36, of Morgantown.

All three were arrested and charged with one count of burglary. According to the release, additional weapons and controlled substance violations are also pending.

Walker and Quinn were arraigned Tuesday morning in Monongalia County Magistrate Court ; both pleaded not guilty. As of Tuesday afternoon, Keith was still awaiting an arraignment hearing.

Bond for Walker and Quinn was set at $15, 000 each.

