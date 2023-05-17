Three arrested in stolen car case

May 17—ASHLAND — Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody early Monday following a brief car chase in a stolen car, according to court records.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Office said the trio was walking down Rodgers Court in Ashland when they spotted an unlocked mini-van with the key inside.

The three hopped in and took off, records show.

A deputy cruising down Winchester Avenue spotted the mini-van driving with no head lights and attempted a traffic stop, records show.

That turned into a brief chase that ended on 34th Street, when 22-year-old Justin Coon and the juvenile bailed out of the vehicle and ran away, according to a citation.

Liam Lyons, 20, was found inside the vehicle and taken into custody, records show.

Deputies and Ashland Police caught up to Coon, listed as the driver in court documents, and the juvenile at separate locations.

When asked why they ran, records show they each blamed one another.

Coon and Lyons were both charged with auto theft, first-degree fleeing by vehicle and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Coon was also charged with first-degree fleeing on foot.

Charges for the juvenile are confidential.

Both men are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

