Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls into river

An aerial view of the River Wye - iStock

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate whether a missing man was involved in an “altercation” before falling into a river in Hereford.

A man called West Mercia Police at 12.05am on Saturday and said his friend, a man in his 20s, had fallen down the embankment into the River Wye, near Victoria Bridge.

The force said officers, firefighters, paramedics and a police helicopter were sent straight to the scene, but they could not find him.

His loved ones have now been told police believe he was “involved in an altercation prior to the incident”.

Police cordons remain in place along the river and further searches are likely, the force added.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “Teams have continued to search the river today but unfortunately have so far been unable to find the missing man.

“Our inquiries are still in the initial stages, however, following new information that the missing man was involved in an altercation, we have now arrested three men on suspicion of murder.

“They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to the time the man is believed to have entered the river.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our inquiries, we urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident.”

Any witnesses of an altercation in Hereford city centre late on Friday night are asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.