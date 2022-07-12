Three arrested after teen found fatally shot at south Wichita gas station, official says

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was found dead in a vehicle Monday night at a QuikTrip in south Wichita, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

Blick said the shooting is thought to be drug-related.

Donovan Graves, 19, of Wichita was found fatally shot when officers responded to a shooting at 7:42 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 47th Street South and Hydraulic. Officers were originally called to 47th Street South and Clifton, but that was quickly changed to the QuikTrip location. Two women, ages 19 and 20, were with Graves.

“Deputies were directed to a mobile home in the 5200 block of (South) Clifton where the shooting occurred,” Blick said in a news release.

Brian Youngman, 20, of Wichita was arrested at the mobile home on suspicion of first-degree murder. Youngman lives in the 5200 block of South Clifton and the shooting happened near his home, Blick said in an email to follow-up questions.

The two Wichita women with the victim, Lanita Baugh and Myrashia Griffin, were also arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The victim and two women went to Youngman’s house together, he said.

“Youngman was not the target of the robbery,” Blick said in an email. “I can’t release any information on the other party involved at this time.”