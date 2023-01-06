Three arrested in Terre Haute in wake of police stop, chase

Jan. 5—Terre Haute Police arrested three men traveling in a vehicle on Terre Haute's south side after two of those men fled from officers following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, detectives assigned to the Vigo County Drug Task Force attempted to make a stop on a vehicle that resulted in a car and foot chase near 23rd and Cruft Streets.

"Uniform officers along with Terre Haute K-9 officers immediately responded and assisted in the quick apprehension of the driver of the vehicle, as well as two passengers that fled from the vehicle on foot," police Chief Shawn Keen said in a news release.

"During the apprehension detectives located several items which include three firearms and pills suspected to contain fentanyl. The investigation is ongoing," Keen said.

Those arrested and now in Vigo County Jail are:

—Joseph A. Smock, 18, Terre Haute, charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.

"Smock was arrested separately, but his charges are related to the same investigation," Keen said.

—Justin J. Holman, 25, Terre Haute, resisting law enforcement.

—Quamaine J. Buford, 20, Terre Haute, resisting law enforcement, dealing in a Scheduled I, II, or III substance, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.