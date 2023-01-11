Three arrested in Thomasville shooting

Jan. 10—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville detectives have arrested one man and two 16-year-olds in connection with a brazen, broad-daylight shooting that happened along a roadway late last month.

On Dec. 30 just before 4:15 p.m. Thomasville Police Department officers went to the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street after a report about a person being shot. They found Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville lying in the roadway.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police announced the arrest of Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, of Thomasville and two 16-year-old boys. They have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. One juvenile also is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Kennedy was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington as of Tuesday. Bond was set at $250,000 secured.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

Gomez is currently in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, police said.