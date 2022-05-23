Three arrested after traffic stop

May 23—VALDOSTA — Three Valdosta residents face drug charges following a traffic stop Friday.

Around 5:15 p.m., police made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Patterson Street for an expired tag, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers smelled marijuana in the car and investigated.

The driver had arrest warrants out of Lowndes County and marijuana in her possession; two passengers gave false names and birthdates, the police said.

One of the passengers had a stolen handgun as well as marijuana and cocaine, while the other passenger had warrants from Lowndes and Bulloch counties, the statement said.

A search of the car turned up digital sales and a baggie with suspected cocaine, along with numerous debit and credit cards that did not belong to anyone in the car, police said.

The trio —described as a 25-year-old man and two 18-year-old women — were jailed on charges ranging from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the statement said.

"These officers did a fantastic job investigating this case. Going from investigating an expired tag to removing this stolen gun, wanted subjects and narcotics from the streets goes to show this job is never routine," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.